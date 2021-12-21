The latest travel disruptions in north London this week (December 24-January1) - Credit: PA

Are you travelling around north London this weekend and during next week?

Take a look at our round-up of planned rail disruption and major roadworks across Brent, Kilburn, Hampstead, Highgate, Camden Town and surrounding areas.

Here are some possible delays to avoid over Christmas and into the New Year - starting December 24.

Rail

On Friday, December 24, services on the DLR, London Overground , London Trams, London Underground and TfL will close earlier than usual and on Christmas day there will be no service on the DLR, Overground, London Trams, the underground and TfL Rail services.

On Boxing Day and Monday, services on the Jubilee Line, from Willesden Green to Wembley Park, will be disrupted as well as Metropolitan line services from Aldgate to Wembley Park.

There are also planned closures on Boxing Day on Overground services, including from Euston to Watford Junction and from Liverpool Street to Enfield Town, Cheshunt and Chingford.

On the Piccadilly line, Acton Town to Heathrow and Rayners Lane to Uxbridge will be affected by planned closures from Friday to Thursday, as well as on New Year's Day until January 3.

There will also be disruption on TfL Rail West journeys on Boxing Day from Paddington to Reading and Heathrow and from Liverpool Street to Shenfield.

The Bakerloo line will be disrupted from Queen's park to Harrow & Wealdstone on New Years day until January 3.

On New Year's Day, Overground services will be reduced between Liverpool Street and Enfield Town, Cheshunt and Chingford, as well as from Euston to Watford Junction until January 3.

The start of the year will see a reduced service on TfL Rail West between Paddington and Hayes & Harlington.

Mainline trains through Finsbury Park are set to be disrupted on Boxing Day as Network Rail completes East Coast Main Line repairs.

All trains are set to be cancelled with no bus links provided both on December 25 (as is custom) but also on December 26 with engineers working Christmas weekend.

Rail operators have also warned of widespread rail cancellations which could affect people travelling out of London over the holidays.

Operators have blamed coronavirus-related staff shortages and a number of firms are running reduced timetables due to workers being off sick or isolating.

Operators expecting disruption to services this week include CrossCountry, Avanti West Coast, Greater Anglia, Govia Thameslink Railway - which includes services across the Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern network, ScotRail, TransPennine Express.

Disruption is expected to continue until at least January 3.

Road

Brent

Travel disruption in Brent includes road closures on Dunster Gardens until Christmas eve, Lechmere Road until December 31, Goodson Road until Christmas eve and on Elm Road until March next year.

Lane closures are likely to delay journeys on Dudden Hill Lane until Christmas eve and on High Road until March next year.

Roadworks on Whitton Avenue East will also affect travel in Brent.

Camden and surrounding areas

Road closures will likely cause delays on Prince Arthur Road and Gaisford Street all week, Hampstead Square until December 31, Charlton King's Road until Christmas eve, Camden Road from December 24-29, Hampstead Square until New Year's eve and on Purchese Street until May next year.

Some carriageway incursion on Kentish Town Road and traffic control on Adelaide Road could cause disruption to journeys until New Year's eve, as well as traffic control on Adelaide Road.

Ongoing roadworks will continue to cause delays on Hampstead Road and Varndell Street.

Road closures on Langland Gardens and Lindfield Gardens will end on Christmas eve.

Delays are also likely on Queens Avenue until Christmas eve, on Cross Lane and High Street until April next year, on Friern Barnet Road until Christmas eve, on Friern Barnet Lane until December 29 and on Oakleigh Road South until Christmas eve.

No major roadworks appear to be planned this week in Hampstead and Highgate.