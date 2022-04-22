Planning on travelling in and around Brent, Camden or Haringey over the next week?

Here are some planned disruptions on the road and railways, from tomorrow - Saturday, April 23 - to next Friday (April 29).

Rail

On Saturday, TfL Rail west will be affected by planned closures - meaning trains will not stop at Acton Main Line, Hanwell and West Ealing.

There will also be a reduced service between Paddington and Heathrow Terminals 2 and 3 after 10.15pm.

Northern line services - from Charing Cross to Battersea Power station and from Euston to Stockwell - will also be affected on Saturday

On Sunday, TfL Rail West trains from Paddington to Heathrow Terminal 5 will be affected until 6.30am, as well as services between Paddington and Ealing Broadway until 8am.

Road

Brent

Delays caused by a lane closure will continue to impact journeys on High Road until the end of June.

From Monday to Friday, there will be roadworks on Kilburn High Road, and on North Circular Road between April 29-30.

There will be a road closure on Harlesden Road from Monday to Thursday, and one on Maybury Gardens until Tuesday (April 26).

Multi-way signals will likely affect traffic on Beresford Avenue on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There will be traffic controls in place on the following streets across these dates:

Harrow Road: April 26-28

Kenton Road: April 25-26

Peterborough Road: April 25-26

Tyburn Lane: April 25-26

Camden

Road closures and lane closures are set to cause congestion on North End Way from April 29-30; on Bayham Street from April 28 until May 4; and on Harrington Street until December.

Roadworks will also affect journeys on West End Lane from Monday to Wednesday - April 25-27 - as well as on Euston Road and Drummond Street until May.

Delays are likely on Abbey Road until Monday, and on Kilburn Road from Tuesday - April 26 - until mid-May.

HS2 works will continue affecting journeys on Adelaide Road until November and Park Village East until Friday.

Delays are also likely on Hampstead Road until Monday, and on Kentish Town Road from Monday to Wednesday.

Traffic control measures could impact the following streets across these dates:

Southwood Lane: April 28-May 3

Hampstead Way: April 25-28

Finchley Road: April 26-28

There will also be a lane closure on the North Circular Roundabout until tomorrow (April 23).

Haringey

Delays are likely on Southwood Lane and Colney Hatch Lane until early May, from Thursday and Friday respectively.

Roadworks could impact journeys on Albert Road tomorrow - April 23 - and on Coppetts Road until May 13.

Street closures will continue to affect traffic on Cross Lane and High Street until the end of April, as well as on Nightingale Lane until April 27.

Finally, East End Road will be affected by roadworks all weekend up until Monday (April 25).