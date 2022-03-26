Rail disruptions and major roadworks are scheduled across Brent, Kilburn, Hampstead, Highgate and Camden Town over the next week - Credit: Transport for London

Planning on travelling around Camden, Haringey or Brent by road or rail over the next week?

Check out the following disruptions which could affect your journey - starting tomorrow (Saturday, March 26).

Rail

There is no service on the Metropolitan underground line on Saturday - March 26 - between Wembley Park and Aldgate until 8am. Travellers are advised to use Jubilee line connections instead.

There is no service on the entire Circle underground line on Saturday until 11am.

On Saturday and Sunday, there is no service on London Overground service between Camden Road and Stratford. Replacement buses will operate.

Traffic

Camden

Restrictions are in place in both directions in Camden Road - at the junction of Brecknock Road - between 7pm and 5am from Monday, March 28 until Thursday, March 31.

TfL road resurfacing works mean the southbound lane is closed while the northbound is reduced to a single lane.

Royal College Street will be closed in both directions on Saturday and Sunday at the junction of Georgiana Street to allow telecommunication works to go ahead.

Delays will be possible due to restrictions in Hampstead Road in both directions between Granby Terrace and Robert Street until April 17 during HS2-related works. The bus lane and cycle lane will be closed.

Thames Water works mean Hampstead Square is closed, likely to reopen on April 1.

Haringey

Cross Lane is closed until April 30 while council roadworks are underway.

Brent



One of two lanes will be closed in Harrow Road eastbound at the junction of Scrubs Lane for emergency Cadent gas works until Friday, April 1.