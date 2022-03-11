Travel disruptions in Camden, Haringey and Brent over the coming week - Credit: Sally Patterson

Planning on travelling around Camden, Haringey or Brent by road or rail over the next week?

Check out the following disruptions which could affect your journey - starting tomorrow (Saturday, March 12).

Rail

On Saturday, there is no service on London Overground between Camden Road and Stratford. Replacement buses will operate.

On Sunday, there is no service between Gospel Oak and Stratford.

Replacement buses will operate between Hampstead Heath and Stratford.

Road

Camden

Chalk Farm Road is closed for council works, due to finish on March 16.

G.Network works have closed Bartholomew Road, with delays likely until March 18.

Gaisford Street is closed until March 25 while National Grid works are underway.

Highgate Road is closed until March 25 for council works.

Similarly, parts of Haverstock Hill are closed until March 16.

Thames Water works mean Hampstead Square is closed, likely to reopen on April 1.

Haringey

Temporary traffic controls on Muswell Hill Road mean delays are likely until March 14.

Delays are likely until March 14 in Park Road, Crouch End due to temporary traffic lights.

Cross Lane is closed until April 30 while council roadworks are underway.

Temporary traffic lights are in place on Lordship Lane due to Thames Water works until March 18.

Brent

Swinderby Road is closed for Affinity Water works until March 14.

Parts of the North Circular are closed for Transport for London works until March 13 - delays are likely.

Temporary traffic controls on Pound Lane mean delays are likely until March 15, due to Thames Water Works.

A lane is closed in Dudden Hill Lane until March 17, due to Openreach works.

Cadent Gas works in Deanscroft Avenue mean delays are likely until March 17.