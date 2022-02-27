Train disruption and cancellations between Gospel Oak and Barking

The disruption is expected until about 9pm today (Sunday, February 27). - Credit: PA

London Overground trains from Gospel Oak to Barking will experience delays due to a train fault until later this evening.

The disruption is due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Gospel Oak and Barking and a train fault near South Tottenham.

As a result, the train company is warning that services may be cancelled, delayed or revised to run between Gospel Oak and South Tottenham only.

Disruption is expected until about 9pm today (Sunday, February 27).

