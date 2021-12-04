Possible traffic disruptions in north London this week

The latest travel news this week (December 4-10) for Hamstead, Highgate, Brent and Kilburn - Credit: Mike Brooke

Here's the latest traffic and travel news for Hampstead, Highgate, Brent and Kilburn this coming week, starting today (December 4).

By rail

There are several planned disruptions on services on TfL Rail west over the weekend.

The service from Hayes & Harlington to Heathrow Terminal 5 will be affected and there will be a reduced service between Paddington and Hayes & Harlington.

Trains will not stop at Acton Main Line, Hanwell and West Ealing.

By road

There are refurbishment works on the A40 Westway in both directions until July 25 next year.

Traffic control measures are likely cause delays on Hampstead Road until February next year.

A lane closure on Edgeware Road could also cause increased levels of traffic between Monday and Tuesday.

Road closures could lengthen journeys on Durand Way in Stonebridge Park until Tuesday and on Manstone Road in Cricklewood until December 11.

Roadworks continue on Rondu Road and Walm Lane - both in Willesden Green - until Monday and Wednesday respectively.

There are also planned lane closures on North Circular Road and High Road from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Traffic control on Hampstead Way could impact journeys over the weekend.

Disruptions are also likely during the week on Gordon House Road, Stephenson Way and Chetwynd Road.

Road closures are planned on Avanley Gardens until January 2022, on Eton Road until December 17 and on Rosslyn Hill until Thursday.

Traffic control measures could also cause delays on Avenue Road in St John's Wood throughout the week.