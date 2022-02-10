Fears over impact on busy road from planned tower blocks

Residents in Gospel Oak have talked about fears for people's safety if traffic plans for the proposed Murphy's Yard development are not changed.

Gordon House Road is mooted as one of the exit and entry points for the "car free" regeneration project planned between Gospel Oak and Kentish Town.

Murphy's Yard entrance Gordon House Road in Gospel Oak - Credit: Polly Hancock

The road includes two Victorian railway bridges resulting in a narrow road which already causes traffic bottlenecks at peak hours.

A transport assessment in the planning application outlines a new junction on Gordon House Road, west of the existing access, in between the railway bridges.

This new access will be used to serve the northern section of the site which accommodates the majority of the 825 residential units, it states.

Judith Silver, who lives in Gospel Oak, said: "The fact is that this incredible squeeze at this point – where there's no possibility of widening the road – is where we have to limit the number of extra people who are going to use the public transport, road and railway. Because what's going to happen is people will die, clogged up vehicles will stop ambulances getting through."

Gordon House Road will have extra traffic and pedestrians when the Murphy's Yard development is finished. During peak hours there are traffic jams - Credit: Polly Hancock

Neighbour Myra Farnworth, said: “Gordon House Road is an accident waiting to happen right here, right now, at this moment.

"Add any additional footfall or vehicle traffic generated by Murphy’s Yard development, and the road and pavements could grind to a regular total halt, ambulances and all."

The road is the only through-route connecting Dartmouth Park and north Kentish Town with the Royal Free Hospital and the local ambulance station in Cressy Road.

Footfall on Gordon House Road where Gospel Oak station sits can double or treble at peak times - Credit: Judith Silver

"Heaven help us all if ambulance vehicles are further impeded by additional traffic, over and above the present," said Myra.

“Gordon House Road pavements are used by hundreds of school children, attending large local schools – some very young.

"These pavements in places are less than 1.4 metres wide, and a serious crush could result because of their narrowness – right here, right now, even without additional Murphy’s Yard footfall.”

A Kanda Consulting spokesperson said transport workshops were held in December to look at how to improve the public realm in Gordon House Road.

They added: "Our overriding strategy is for the safety and security of all not only during the construction of the development but also after completion. We will work closely with all relevant bodies in order that this is achieved.”