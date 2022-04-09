Travel this week: Planned north London road and rail disruptions

Travel disruptions in Brent, Camden and Haringey over the coming week, starting today (Saturday, April 9) - Credit: PA

Are you planning on travelling in Brent, Camden or Haringey over the next week?

Here are some planned roadworks and rail disruptions that could affect your journey from today -Saturday, April 9 - until Good Friday, April 15.

Rail

Several overground and underground lines will be affected this week.

Disruption is expected on the Bakerloo line from today - April 9 - to Sunday - April 10 - from Queen's Park to Harrow & Wealdstone.

The London Overground service from Euston to Watford Junction will also be affected from today until Sunday.

There will be no service on the entire Hammersmith & City Line over the Easter bank holiday weekend from Friday - April 15 - until the following Monday.

Over the weekend, overground services from Euston to Kilburn High Road and Willesden Junction to Richmond will also be impacted by planned closures.

Other lines and routes across London will also be affected over the Easter weekend including the Northern line, Piccadilly and DLR.

So check before you travel if you’re going further afield.

Road

Brent

A lane closure on the M1 southbound - Junction 2 to Junction 1 - will impact traffic from Wednesday to Thursday (April 13-14) due to CCTV works.

Lane closures will also likely cause delays on North Circular Road - this Saturday and Sunday (April 9-10) - and on Kenton Road - until Monday (April 11).

Road works on Brent's High Road will continue to be affected by roadworks until June 20.

There is a road closure on Brentfield Road next Friday (April 15) and delays are likely on Elgin Avenue from April 13-25.

Water works will affect Hawthorn Road until Wednesday.

Haringey

Delays are likely on Hampstead Lane from Saturday until Monday, Southwood Lane from April 12-14 and on Hampstead Way throughout the week.

Multi-way traffic signals could affect traffic flow on Upper Tollington Park road until April 22, as well as on Fortis Green Road and Priory Road until April 12.

Roadworks will also likely disrupt journeys on Muswell Hill from Tuesday until Thursday, on Cross Lane until April 30 and on Alexandra Gardens up to Monday.

Haringey High Street will also likely see delays up to Monday and a road closure could cause congestion on Hornsey Lane from April 15-17.

Planned waterworks will mean a lane closure will be put in place on Church Lane from April 12-13.

Great North Road will also be affected by a lane closure until April Tuesday.

Camden

A road closure on Hampstead Square will continue to impact traffic until April 22 and traffic control on Kentish Town Road is likely to cause delays on Tuesday.

Lane closures could impact journeys on Torriano Avenue up until Thursday (April 14), Camden Road from April 11-26 and Euston Road until April 24.

There is a possible risk of delays on Hampstead Road due to HS2 works until May 24 and like to be more congestion on Haverstock Hill until April 20.

Delays are likely due to road closures on Harrington Street until December, Park Village East until April 29 and Adelaide Road until November 1

Journeys on Avenue Road may also be affected due to road works from April 11-22, as well as on College Crescent until April 11.