Transport chiefs have extended a consultation on bus cuts to give people more time to comment.

Transport for London (TfL) proposals to "reshape the central and inner London bus network", impacting vital routes across Camden are now open to consultation until August 7.

Under proposals the 24 bus from South End Green, passing through Gospel Oak and Chalk Farm will be axed.

The restructured 88 bus would no longer run from Parliament Hill to Oxford Circus, starting instead in South End Green, but would retain existing links between Clapham Common and Trafalgar Square.

The number 31 passing through Swiss Cottage and the 4, taking people to Tufnell Park, Holloway and beyond, are listed to be cut.

In a statement, TfL said: "Interest in this consultation has remained exceptionally high after the first four weeks of consultation.

"We appreciate that customers, communities and stakeholders who are only now starting to review our consultation materials may need more time to review, understand and provide feedback on our proposed changes."

Visit: haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/busreview