Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Traffic & Travel

Bus cuts: TfL extends consultation

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 12:04 PM July 11, 2022
Number 24 bus is under threat

Number 24 bus is under threat - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

Transport chiefs have extended a consultation on bus cuts to give people more time to comment.

Transport for London (TfL) proposals to "reshape the central and inner London bus network", impacting vital routes across Camden are now open to consultation until August 7.

Under proposals the 24 bus from South End Green, passing through Gospel Oak and Chalk Farm will be axed.

The restructured 88 bus would no longer run from Parliament Hill to Oxford Circus, starting instead in South End Green, but would retain existing links between Clapham Common and Trafalgar Square. 

The number 31 passing through Swiss Cottage and the 4, taking people to Tufnell Park, Holloway and beyond, are listed to be cut.

In a statement, TfL said: "Interest in this consultation has remained exceptionally high after the first four weeks of consultation.

"We appreciate that customers, communities and stakeholders who are only now starting to review our consultation materials may need more time to review, understand and provide feedback on our proposed changes." 

Visit: haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/busreview

Transport for London
Camden News
Hampstead News
Highgate News

Don't Miss

City of London Academy Highgate Hill

Knife Crime

Police called to 'youth with knife trying to climb school gates'

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Freddie Mercury collected stamps as a boy

I want to philately! Freddie Mercury’s stamp collection goes on display

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Bosco and Bosco's stick

Hampstead Heath

'Our beautiful boy': Bosco (and his big stick) dies after surgery

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
The Rolling Stones at BST Hyde Park on July 3, 2022

Opinion

Five classic Rolling Stones moments at BST Hyde Park

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon