Tfl is proposing to merge bus lines 1 and 168 into a new route which would operate between Hampstead Heath and Canada Water. - Credit: André Langlois

New proposals could see bus lines 1 and 168 merged into a new route which would operate between Hampstead Heath and Canada Water.

Transport for London (TFL) is asking people to have their say on the proposals via a consultation survey.

The provisionally-named route 1, which begins at Hampstead Heath station, would make the same stops as the 168 until it reaches Holborn.

This bus currently journeys between Hampstead Heath and Old Kent Road.

From Holborn, the new route would merge with the current route 1 which runs between Tottenham Court Road and Canada Water.

The current routes outlined in the TfL consultation - Credit: TfL

The proposed route promises to operate at the same frequency as the 168; one bus every 8 minutes from Monday to Saturday during the day, and one every 10-12 minutes in the evenings and on Sundays.

The proposed changes aim to "simplify the bus network".

The proposed route as outlined in the consultation - Credit: TfL

The public consultation is now open and will close on January 9, 2022.

To have your say visit haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/routes-1-168-188