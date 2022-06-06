Tube strike: Which lines have service and which stations are closed?
Commuters returning to work after the Platinum Jubilee long weekend faced “chaos” on the London Underground this morning as Tube station workers went on strike.
There was severe disruption across the network as 4,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union stage a 24-hour walkout today (Monday, June 6).
A reduced timetable has been operating on some sections of London Underground lines and services are suspended elsewhere, with disruption expected until around 8am tomorrow (June 7).
Transport for London (TfL) has advised people to avoid travelling today if possible.
Construction worker Miguel Basantes was stranded at Paddington station as he tried to get to work in Hampstead, describing the situation as "chaos".
The 54-year-old said: "In Liverpool Street there were crowds of people and I was waiting for 20 or 30 minutes. I don’t know how to get to work.”
So which lines have service and which stations are closed?
Here’s where trains are currently running on each line:
Bakerloo
Trains are running at normal frequency, serving Elephant & Castle, Lambeth North, Baker Street, Maida Vale, Kilburn Park and all stations between Queen's Park and Harrow & Weadstone.
All other stations are closed.
Central
In east London, there are services between Liverpool Street and Hainault via Newbury Park, roughly every 15 minutes.
Trains are also running between Woodford and Hainault via Grange Hill, roughly every 20 minutes, and between Epping and Leytonstone.
There is no service between Liverpool Street and White City.
Circle
The entire line is closed.
District
In east London, trains are running between Whitechapel and Upminster, roughly every 10 minutes.
There is no service through central London between Whitechapel to Earls Court.
Hammersmith & City
Trains are running roughly every 10 minutes between Whitechapel and Hammersmith.
There is no service on the rest on the line, including from Whitechapel to Barking.
Jubilee
Services are operating between Stanmore and Baker Street, and between Stratford and Canning Town, roughly every 10 minutes.
No service on the rest of the line.
Northern
Trains are running between Edgware and Golders Green and between Camden Town and High Barnet every six to eight minutes, although some stations in those sections are closed.
Services are also operating between Finchley Central and Mill Hill East, and between Morden and Kennington, but the rest of the line is closed.
Piccadilly
There is no service on most of the line.
Trains are running between Acton Town and Rayners Lane roughly every 20 minutes, bust some stations are closed.
Victoria
The entire line is closed.
Waterloo and City
No service.
Other lines
Metropolitan, Elizabeth and DLR lines all have a good service.
Overground
While the Overground isn't affected by the strike, there's currently no service between Hackney Downs and Cheshunt / Enfield Town, and severe delays between Liverpool Street to Chingford.
This is due to "power supply problems at Stoke Newington", according to TfL.
A good service is reported on other Overground routes.
Note: The above information is current as of 11.30am on June 6.
Check https://tfl.gov.uk/tube-dlr-overground/status/ for the latest travel information.