Second petition launched to save the number 24 bus

A number 24 bus arrives at the stop outside London's New Scotland Yard. - Credit: PA

A second petition has been launched to save the number 24 bus in Hampstead.

Transport for London (TfL) has announced proposals to "reshape the central and inner London bus network" that impacts vital routes across Camden with a consultation ending on July 12.

Joanne Harris is urging people to fill in TfL's consultation and sign her petition " to stop the government from destroying London's public transportation network".

TfL proposes to remove 250 buses and 16 routes across central and inner London.

The 24 bus from South End Green would be replaced by the 88 bus, which would no longer serve Parliament Hill but run between Hampstead Heath and Parliament Square.

The 88 would also create new journey links between the Chalk Farm Charing Cross Road areas and Stockwell and Clapham.

Joanne said: "The 24 has served south London for over 100 years and is an important lifeline for those going to the west end and North London.

"Many elderly and disabled people rely on these iconic routes and we cannot afford to lose them.

"Mayor Khan wants to reduce pollution in London but this will only drive more people back into their cars.

A petition by Daniele Sidoli has more than 1,400 signatures since announcements were made on June 7.

Visit haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/busreview to comment on the consultation.

To sign Joanne's petition visit www.change.org/p/save-our-route-24-bus