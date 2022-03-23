Retired Routemaster bus driver Peter Noyes at the wheel of the iconic bus parked up in Archway Road. - Credit: Peter Noyes

A traditional 60-year-old Routemaster bus made round trips between Muswell Hill and Islington to raise funds for Red Nose Day and Comic Relief.

The Routemaster RML 903 was in service on route 43 on March 19, picking up passengers from Muswell Hill Broadway to Angel.

The bus was supplied free of charge by operator Metroline, with three retired former Metroline employees volunteering their spare time to crew the vehicle throughout the day.

Retired manager Peter Noyes drove all day performing four round trips, with retired former Metroline bus conductors Trevor Muir and Francis Lydon taking on their old roles and collecting voluntary donations.

Peter said: "The arrival of this bus at each bus stop along the route came as a great surprise to people expecting one of the modern electric buses.

"Passengers carried on the day expressed their joy at being able to travel again on an old fashioned Routemaster bus, and very generously donated a total of £750 that day to this worthy cause."

For those who missed out on this occasion, It is hoped to repeat the operation in November, in support of the Poppy Day Appeal and BBC Children In Need charities.