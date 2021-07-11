Roadworks and travel disruption in north London for the week ahead

Published: 8:00 AM July 11, 2021

The road closures in Camden, Haringey, Barnet and Islington - Credit: Polly Hancock

A round-up of the most significant roadworks that could cause delays in Camden, Haringey, Barnet and Islington next week, beginning July 12.

Here’s a list of works by borough, according to one.network.

Camden

Camden Street will experience delays near the intersection with Camden Road due to intermittent road closures that will last until July 31 as part of TFL works.

Rosslyn Hill will experience intermittent delays near the corner of Downshire Hill until July 22 as superfast broadband cables continue to be laid.

Fitzjohn’s Avenue may experience delays until July 12 while superfast broadband infrastructure is put in place.

Highgate West Hill will be closed between July 17 and August 1 as anti-skid measures are put in place.

Willow Road will experience delays between July 7-18 due to superfast broadband infrastructure works taking place by the corner of Christchurch Road.

Delays will continue on West End Lane until July 31 by Fawley Road as part of Thames Water works.

There will be delays on Belsize Road between July 15-26 as superfast broadband cables are laid. Temporary traffic control measures will be in place.

Kentish Town Road may experience delays by Camden Town Station between July 15-26 as part of Camden Council road work.

Camden Street will experience delays by the corner of Georgiana Street due to a lane closure between July 14-19.

St Pancras Way will be closed due to works near the corner of Baynes Street from July 13 to August 20 as Network Rail will be removing and replacing a crash deck.

Delancey Road will experience delays due to a lane closure near the intersection with Albert Street between July 15-26 as part of the installation of superfast broadband infrastructure.

The road closures to look out for - Credit: Archant

Haringey

Queens Avenue in Muswell Hill will be closed between July 14-16 as part of Thames Water works.

Cromwell Avenue will be closed until August 2 as a part of TFL works.

Hampstead Lane will experience delays until July 15 by Highgate Village as part of gas works.

Barnet

Lane closure on the North Circular will cause delays between July 14-16 by East Finchley Cemetery.

Islington

Crouch Hill will experience delays between July 6-12 due to Thames Water works.

Hornsey Rise will experience delays until July 18 by the corner of Cromartie Road as part of Thames Water works. Temporary traffic control measures will be in place.

Hornsey Rise will be experience delays between July 12-14 as part of Thames Water works in Islington. Temporary traffic measures will be put in place.