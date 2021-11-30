Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Frognal roadworks set to affect Hampstead traffic

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 4:42 PM November 30, 2021
Road closures are taking place in Frognal this week

Road closures are taking place in Frognal this week

Roadworks in Frognal are expected to affect traffic around Hampstead until the weekend.

The resurfacing works, which will be split in to three sections and are part of Camden's improvement programme, are expected to be completed by Saturday (December 4).

Church Row to Frognal Close  will be closed to traffic on November 30 and December 1 and traffic diversions will be in place.

Works from Frognal Close to University School (UCS) will be carried out on December 2 and 3 where the section of the road will be closed.

UCS to Arkwright Road will be closed to traffic on Saturday.

Where roads are closed, emergency access will be maintained.

Any vehicles that are removed will be taken to Camden Council's vehicle compound at Regis Road in Kentish Town from where they can be retrieved on payment of a penalty charge. 

