Possible road and rail delays across north London next week
There are a number of planned roadworks and rail alterations across north London this weekend and next week, starting today (Saturday, November 13).
Be sure to check before you travel.
By rail
There is a reduced service on the London Overground line between Gospel Oak and Barking from Monday until Friday (November 15-19).
By road
One lane of the A41 - Park Road Southbound - at Lodge Road is closed due to electrical work.
Due to ongoing construction, the B413 Kilburn Lane Westbound is closed between Fernhead Road and Ashmore Road.
Essential mains replacement works remain in place on Elsworthy Rise in Swiss Cottage, with these expected to finish on December 19.
Works on Alexandra Park Road in Hornsey will take place from Tuesday until Thursday (November 16 to 18).
Major improvement works are underway on Wembley High Road, with disruption likely while this takes place.