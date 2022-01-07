Police are seeking to identify a woman they wish to speak with in relation to an abusive passenger onboard a Seven Sisters bus - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to, after a passenger allegedly racially abused a Transport for London (TfL) officer on board a 318 bus.

According to Scotland Yard, the suspect got on a bus headed to North Middlesex Hospital at Seven Sisters station at about 7.30am on September 23.

After an officer challenged her for failing to pay her fare she apparently became aggressive, verbally abused him, made racial comments toward him, and continued to refuse to pay her fare.

She then refused to give her details and got off at the next stop.

Pc Dami Ademilola, who is investigating the racially aggravated public order offence, said: “The abuse directed at the young victim in this case left him feeling shocked and shaken - he was simply doing his job.

“Everyone should be able to travel on the bus network without fear of verbal abuse, racial or otherwise. There is no excuse for such offensive behaviour.

“I urge anyone who thinks they know this woman to call police at the earliest opportunity.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 2823455/21. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.