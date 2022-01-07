Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Traffic & Travel

Woman who boarded bus at Seven Sisters 'racially abused TfL officer'

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:52 AM January 7, 2022
Updated: 12:22 PM January 7, 2022
abusive passenger onboard a Seven Sisters bus

Police are seeking to identify a woman they wish to speak with in relation to an abusive passenger onboard a Seven Sisters bus - Credit: Metropolitan Police

Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to, after a passenger allegedly racially abused a Transport for London (TfL) officer on board a 318 bus.

According to Scotland Yard, the suspect got on a bus headed to North Middlesex Hospital at Seven Sisters station at about 7.30am on September 23.

After an officer challenged her for failing to pay her fare she apparently became aggressive, verbally abused him, made racial comments toward him, and continued to refuse to pay her fare.

She then refused to give her details and got off at the next stop.

Pc Dami Ademilola, who is investigating the racially aggravated public order offence, said: “The abuse directed at the young victim in this case left him feeling shocked and shaken - he was simply doing his job.

“Everyone should be able to travel on the bus network without fear of verbal abuse, racial or otherwise. There is no excuse for such offensive behaviour.

“I urge anyone who thinks they know this woman to call police at the earliest opportunity.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Tube line closure to disrupt London travel for months
  2. 2 Application for new licence provides hope for beloved Highgate pub
  3. 3 Woman who boarded bus at Seven Sisters 'racially abused TfL officer'
  1. 4 Italian sandwich shop opens in a Hampstead telephone box
  2. 5 Staff told to target ethnic minorities with littering fines, tribunal hears
  3. 6 Camden, Haringey and Islington record drops in new Covid cases
  4. 7 Hospitals restricting patient visits due to Covid
  5. 8 Wanted: Can these 'high harm' offenders be found before Christmas?
  6. 9 Plans to build high-rises spanning Gospel Oak and Kentish Town
  7. 10 Guilty: North London criminals jailed in December 2021

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 2823455/21. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Transport for London
Metropolitan Police
Haringey News
North London News
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Firefighters and engines outside Brent Cross Shopping Centre

London Live News

200 people evacuated from Brent Cross shopping centre

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Joanilason Assis, who was found stabbed to death with his daughter in a house in Wood Green

London Live News

Victims of Wood Green double murder named 

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Regent's Park Barracks in 2022

Inside Camden’s most secret site: Regent's Park Barracks

Martin Plaut

Logo Icon
Usually Primrose Hill provides a vantage point from which to watch London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks

London Live News

Primrose Hill gates to be guarded on New Year's Eve

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon