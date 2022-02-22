A consultation has been launched to make changes in Queen's Crescent permanent.

Improved and widened pavements, the adjustment of a pedestrian and cycle zone and timed access for traders and business owners into the zone are among features included in plans for the road.

Camden Council trialled a pedestrian and cycle zone on Queen’s Crescent, between Bassett Street and Weedington Road in May last year following a consultation.

The trial restricted motor vehicle movements on Weedington Road and Grafton Road to reduce traffic through the crescent.

Other proposals listed in this consultation, which ends on March 18, is adjusting loading and parking spaces on Queen’s Crescent, introduce special lighting at night, relocated the Grafton Road vehicle restriction, introduce a pedestrian crossing on Vicars Road and plant new trees.

Cllr Adam Harrison, lead member for a Sustainable Camden, said: “After trialling these measures to give local people a chance to see how they work, we will now be undertaking a full public consultation on permanent changes, with alterations that reflect our previous engagement work and the views expressed by the community.”

Since the start of the trial in May, the council said there has been a 33% reduction in motor vehicles across the neighbourhood’s local roads and a 12% reduction on the main roads in the area.

Cycling in the neighbourhood has increased by 37% across local streets, with the largest increase being seen on Queen’s Crescent itself.

Air quality has improved, with a drop in harmful nitrogen dioxide levels in July 2021 compared to February 2021.

The council is funding the changes through the Mayor of London’s Good Growth Fund.

Cllr Harrison said the council has "listened and adapted" the views of the community and how they have been experiencing the trial for the latest and last consultation.

“I am pleased that Camden Council has secured almost £2 million of investment for Queen’s Crescent.

"Change is coming to the Queen’s Crescent area in the next few years, and we hope this consultation will give local people the chance to shape this change thanks to this significant investment.

“We are also investing in the future of Queen’s Crescent market to ensure that it better reflects local interests, needs and aspirations, whilst also making it easier and more flexible for local residents to trade.”

A decision will be made in June.

Visit consultations.wearecamden.org/supporting-communities/queens-crescent-area