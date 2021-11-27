Possible travel disruptions in north London this week

There are a number of planned roadworks and rail alterations across north London this weekend and next week, starting today (Saturday, November 27).

A yellow warning for London and South East England announced yesterday - Friday, November 26 - confirmed that while most areas will see rain, there is a small chance of snow today.

This could see some travel disruptions across the capital. Be sure to check before you travel.

By Rail:

The Victoria, Central, Northern, Jubilee and Piccadilly lines will all be affected today (November 27) between 4.30am and 4.29am tomorrow due to a second day of strike action.

Buses and local roads in central London are likely to be busier than normal. Transport for London advises passengers to allow more time for their journey and consider walking or cycling if they can.

Planned engineering work on the Thameslink is taking place between London Blackfriars and Luton this evening (November 27) and all day on Sunday, closing various lines.

From 9.30pm on Saturday until the end of service, trains will run to an amended and reduced timetable between Kentish Town and West Hampstead Thameslink, with some extended journey times.

On Sunday - November 28 - before 8.50am, trains will run to an amended and reduced timetable between Radlett and Cricklewood, with some extended journey times.

After 8.50am, trains between Bedford / Luton and London St Pancras International / Sutton will run to an amended and reduced timetable. A reduced number of services will run between London Blackfriars and St Albans.

By Road:

There are refurbishment works on the A40 Westway in both directions until July 25 2022. Full carriageway closures will be in place on weekends only, from Friday at 10pm to Monday at 5am, with lane closures in place on weekdays.

Refurbishment works mean there are various lane restrictions in place on the A404 High Road in Brent in all directions between Napier Road and Wembley Hill Road.

Delays are possible on the A400 Hampstead Road in both directions between Granby Terrace and Robert Street due to HS2-related works.

The bus lane and cycle lane are closed northbound. Temporary traffic signals are in operation at the junctions of Granby Terrace and Cardington Street.