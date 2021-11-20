Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Possible travel disruptions in north London this week

Sally Patterson

Published: 8:18 PM November 20, 2021
Queues are forming in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

There are planned works in London this week which may affect your journey - Credit: Archant Norfolk

There are a number of planned roadworks and rail alterations across north London this weekend and next week, starting today (Saturday, November 20).

Be sure to check before you travel.

By Rail:

There are part closures planned on the London Overground next week, from Monday to Thursday.

After 11.45pm each evening, there will be no westbound service from Camden Road to Willesden Junction. Trains at 11.59pm and 12.15am from Stratford will terminate at Camden Road. 

There are part closures on the Metropolitan Line on Saturday (November 20), with no service between Wembley Park and Uxbridge/ Northwood. Passengers are advised to use the Piccadilly Line.

By Road:

Delays are possible in Highgate Hill in all directions at the junction of Dartmouth Park Hill, as temporary traffic signals in use for Thames Water works. These are expected to be completed on Tuesday (November 23).

Parts of Hoop Lane are closed for gas works, with the road closed both ways between A598 Finchley Road and Meadway Gate. The road is shut through the cemetery.

In Wembley Park, there are pavement works on A404 High Road between Napier Road and A479 Wembley Hill Road, with temporary lane closures.

Temporary traffic signals are in place on the A4003 Willesden Lane at Coverdale Road due to electricity work.


