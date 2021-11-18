Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Traffic & Travel

Bus diversion missing Whittington Hospital and Parliament Hill schools

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 4:30 PM November 18, 2021
Bus diversion as Chester Road is closed while construction of flats and community centre in Bertram Street takes place

Bus diversion as Chester Road is closed while construction of flats and community centre in Bertram Street takes place - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

Due to building work, for the next week the C11 will not be passing through Parliament Hill, where there is a cluster of schools.

The bus route from Archway to Brent Cross will not be passing stops between Whittington Hospital and Gospel Oak until 6pm on November 26.

Buses will miss the stops Chester Road/Highgate Library, Brookfield Park, Parliament Hill Fields, William Ellis School, a stop which also serves La Sainte Union School, and Gordon House Road.

Instead they will travel from Dartmouth Park Hill to Gospel Oak via Dartmouth Park Hill, Fortess Road and Highgate Road.

This is due to the construction of 31 homes, which is funding the new Highgate Newtown Community Centre in Bertram Street.

At the same time the route C11 will not be serving stops from the Whittington Hospital to Brookfield Park due to G Network works until 6pm on November 26.  

Highgate News
Archway News
Camden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Erhan and Baran Gorgu

London Live

Half-price food at new Haberdashery in Crouch End

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Swiss Cottage Leisure Centre

London Live

Leisure centre 'extremely sorry' after police called to alleged sexual...

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Paul Maloney committed the assault while assistant headteacher of Fortismere School in Muswell Hill

Education News

Teacher struck off for drunken assault after school social

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Christina Efthimiou (left) has launched a legal challenge over swimming charges at Hampstead Heath

Hampstead Heath

Heath ponds disabled swimming charges court hearing delayed

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon