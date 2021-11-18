Bus diversion as Chester Road is closed while construction of flats and community centre in Bertram Street takes place - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

Due to building work, for the next week the C11 will not be passing through Parliament Hill, where there is a cluster of schools.

The bus route from Archway to Brent Cross will not be passing stops between Whittington Hospital and Gospel Oak until 6pm on November 26.

Buses will miss the stops Chester Road/Highgate Library, Brookfield Park, Parliament Hill Fields, William Ellis School, a stop which also serves La Sainte Union School, and Gordon House Road.

Instead they will travel from Dartmouth Park Hill to Gospel Oak via Dartmouth Park Hill, Fortess Road and Highgate Road.

This is due to the construction of 31 homes, which is funding the new Highgate Newtown Community Centre in Bertram Street.

At the same time the route C11 will not be serving stops from the Whittington Hospital to Brookfield Park due to G Network works until 6pm on November 26.