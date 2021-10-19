Support for South End Green streatery to continue through winter

Published: 3:46 PM October 19, 2021 Updated: 4:01 PM October 19, 2021

A Hampstead restaurant has backed the continuation of an outdoor dining area in South End Green.

Camden Council is proposing to retain the streatery in South End Road stretching between 45A and 65 South End Road.

The 50-metre section marked out with barriers running next to the pavement allows Euphorium, Mimmo La Bufala, Paradise and Polly’s to serve customers al fresco.

Under Camden’s latest proposal the project would continue to run as a trial scheme for another 18 months maximum, following a public consultation which runs until October 31.

Paradise owner Wasel Ali told the Ham&High: “I think it's great for the area. It looks really attractive and also people are still a little big cautious about dining in so it just helps reassure them.

“We have a lot of elderly, vulnerable guests as well. Even though it's the winter months coming up, they're still happy to wrap up and put a few layers on just to be able to dine out.

“Where we're located opposite the Heath, and also having the barriers there, makes it a really lovely dining environment for everyone.”

Cllr Oliver Cooper (Tory, Hampstead Town) said streateries have proven a “lifeline” for local businesses, helping “strengthen the community and sense of place”.

Cllr Oliver Cooper has long urged Camden to increase its number of streateries - Credit: Polly Hancock

“As the opening of a new wine bar Must shows, this community streatery is helping springboard South End Green from striving to thriving,” Camden’s opposition leader said.

"We’re proud that the success of the South End Green and Belsize streateries has spurred Camden to do similar things elsewhere.

“We always thought it would make sense in areas outside our ward too, so it’s great that they'll be made permanent if residents back them.”

Cllr Cooper urged Camden Council to go further and create an “open piazza” by the South End Green fountain to “give the area a real wow factor”.

The scheme would allow businesses including Mimmo La Bufala to serve outdoors - Credit: Polly Hancock

Streateries have been introduced in Camden since the summer of 2020 to help hospitality businesses recover from the financial toll of the coronavirus pandemic. The first al fresco scheme was launched in Belsize Park.

Hampstead business previously urged the council to provide more space for outdoor dining.

To comment on the South End Road streatery consultation visit https://consultations.wearecamden.org/supporting-communities/south-end-road-streatery/