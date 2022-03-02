The O2 Centre site stretches back from Finchley Road, along the railway lines, up to West End Lane. - Credit: Polly Hancock

The company behind the O2 Centre development in West Hampstead says it recognises pressure on local tube stations as “a key priority for residents”, following concerns raised about its potential impact.

An application is now under consultation for the project, in which Landsec outlined its plans to construct 1,800 homes, play spaces, a community centre and other amenities.

Concerns have previously been raised about issues such as the size of the buildings, though others have highlighted potential benefits to the Finchley Road development.

West Hampstead resident Marion Scott, 69, is one local who has reservations about the impact the plans would have on the local tube stations.

When asked about her concerns, she said: “Overdevelopment. There will be no cars allowed, but there's not enough infrastructure, ie public transport. Have you seen West Hampstead tube at peak time?”

The size of a number of the buildings has led to objections from some residents, though others see the plans as capable of benefiting the area - Credit: Landsec

Keith Moffitt, co-chair of the Fortune Green and West Hampstead Neighbourhood Development Forum, echoed this point, adding the forum believes Landsec should help fund an expanded West Hampstead Jubilee station.

He said it should take the opportunity to make it step-free, “which would complete the much-needed step-free interchange between the three stations on West End Lane”.

John Saynor, chair of West Hampstead Amenity & Transport (WHAT), said while he shares the unease relating to the size of the development, “it will be very difficult to object to the development on the grounds of tube overcrowding”.

He points towards “very detailed figures” in Landsec’s application, which suggest the development will have a "negligible impact" on underground and overground capacities.

A draft sketch of how the O2 Centre development could look from Finchley Road. - Credit: Landsec/AHMM

Spokespeople for both Camden Council and Transport for London (TfL) confirmed they are in ongoing discussions with Landsec.

Trim Trillo, project lead for the O2 Centre site at Landsec, said: “We know that access improvements to local stations, particularly at Finchley Road and West Hampstead, are a key priority for local residents.

“We heard this during our public consultation and as a direct result have committed to safeguarding space for and financially contributing to local station access improvements as part of this application.

“There are a number of complex challenges to consider here; level access, ticket hall capacity, platform capacity, interchange capacity and frequency of trains.

“We are continuing to discuss these options with TfL and Camden.”

To submit a comment on the plans, search planningrecords.camden.gov.uk/ using the reference 2022/0528/P.