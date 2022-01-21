Look out for changes to London Overground services this weekend - Credit: Transport for London

Don’t get caught standing at any empty train platform or stuck in traffic if you’re travelling around north London this weekend and during next week.

Here are some planned rail disruptions and major roadworks across Brent, Kilburn, Hampstead, Highgate and Camden Town to avoid - starting tomorrow (Saturday, January 22).

This bulletin runs until next Friday (January 28).

RAIL

There will be some changes on the London Overground this weekend.

On Sunday morning, there will be no service between Camden Road and Richmond / Shepherds Bush before 11am.

People are advised to use bus routes 220 or 228 between Shepherds Bush and Willesden Junction. Replacement buses operate will between Gunnersbury and Camden Road.

On Sunday, trains from Gospel Oak to Barking at 9.25am, 10.10am and 10.55am won’t run, nor will services in the other direction at 9.24am, 10.09am,10.54am and 11.39am.

The 11.40am and 12.25pm trains from Gospel Oak will instead start from Upper Holloway at 11.43am and 12.28pm respectively.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be changes to the Euston to Watford Junction services.

A reduced timetable will run from Kilburn High Road to Euston between 6.30am and 7.30pm on Saturday and between 11.30am and 8.30pm on Sunday.

Trains departing Watford Junction at 30 minutes past each hour will terminate at Kilburn High Road on both days.

Trains usually departing Euston at 15 minutes past each hour will start from Kilburn High Road at 22 minutes past each hour between 7.15am and 8.15pm on Saturday and between 12.15pm and 21.15pm on Sunday.

ROAD

Brent

There will be lane closures in Ealing Road near Wembley High Road from Tuesday to Thursday and near the junction with Bridgewater Road on Tuesday.

Delays are expected near the junction of the Northern Circular Road and Harrow Road tomorrow and Sunday due to roadworks, with lanes closed in both roads.

There will likely be delays in Dudden Hill Lane, Willesden Hill all weeks.

Roadworks in Cricklewood Broadway on Tuesday are also expected to cause traffic issues.

Camden

A section of Branch Hill in Hampstead will be closed for works from Monday to Friday, while there nearby Frognal Rise will also be closed.

Fitzjohn's Avenue by Nutley Terrace is scheduled to remain closed until Friday.

Roadworks will be carried out in Agincourt Road near the junction with Fleet and Mansfield roads from Monday until the following week.

Delays are likely around Highgate High Road, near Waterlow Park, from Monday to Friday.

A lane will be closed in Parkway, Camden Town from Monday to Wednesday.

There will also be a lane closed in Hampstead Road, just south of Harrington Square, from Monday until mid-April.