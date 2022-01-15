We took a look at planned rail disruptions and major roadworks across Brent, Kilburn, Hampstead, Highgate and Camden Town - Credit: Archant

Are you travelling around north London this weekend and during next week?

We took a look at planned rail disruptions and major roadworks across Brent, Kilburn, Hampstead, Highgate and Camden Town.

Here are some of the potential delays to steer clear of, starting today - Saturday, January 15.

Rail

On the London Overground, there will be no service between Camden Road and Stratford from 10.15pm on Sunday.

The 9.59pm train from Clapham Junction terminates at Willesden Junction. Replacement buses will operate.

On the Central Line, RMT strike action is planned every Friday and Saturday night between 8.30pm and 4.29am the following morning until June 19.

Road

Until January 31, delays are expected in both directions at the junction where Kentish Town Road meets Prince Of Wales Road. Temporary traffic lights are in place to facilitate urban realm works.

Also expect delays in both directions in Hampstead Road - between Granby Terrace and Robert Street - until March 4.

Various restrictions are in place during HS2-related works, and the bus lane and cycle lane northbound are closed.

Temporary traffic signals will be in operation at the junctions of Granby Terrace and Cardington Street.

In Brent, there may also be disruption in Wembley - where Empire Way meets Fulton Road - until January 31.

In Wembley High Road there are delays in all directions between Napier Road and Wembley Hill Road.

Various lane restrictions in place to facilitate footway refurbishment works until March 24.