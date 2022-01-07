Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
North London road and rail disruptions in the week ahead

Sally Patterson

Published: 1:53 PM January 7, 2022
Are you travelling around north London this weekend and during next week?

We took a look at planned rail disruptions and major roadworks across Brent, Kilburn, Hampstead, Highgate, Camden Town and surrounding areas.

Here are some of the potential delays to steer clear of from Saturday, January 8 to Friday, January 14.

Rail

On the London Overground, there are changes this weekend - January 8 and 9 - on Gospel Oak to Barking trains, with a reduced service.

On Saturday - January 8 - there is no service between Edgware Road and Liverpool Street (via Victoria) on the Circle tube line.

On Sunday - January 9 - there is no service on the Circle line.

On the Central Line, there RMT strike action is planned for every Friday and Saturday night between 8.30pm and 4.29am the following morning from today - January 7 - until June 19. 

Road

In Camden, temporary traffic signals are in place due to construction on the A5200 York Way at Freight Lane.

Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work are also in place in Leighton Road at Leighton Grove.

On Shoot Up Hill in Brent, there will be a road closure in place from 9:30am on Saturday until Sunday evening while Thames Water carries out essential maintenance works.

In Edgeware Road, one lane is closed and temporary traffic signals are in place both ways between Brent Park Road and Priestley Road. This is due to the pedestrian crossing being upgraded.

