North London road and rail disruptions in the week ahead
- Credit: Sally Patterson
Are you travelling around north London this weekend and during next week?
We took a look at planned rail disruptions and major roadworks across Brent, Kilburn, Hampstead, Highgate, Camden Town and surrounding areas.
Here are some of the potential delays to steer clear of from Saturday, January 8 to Friday, January 14.
Rail
On the London Overground, there are changes this weekend - January 8 and 9 - on Gospel Oak to Barking trains, with a reduced service.
On Saturday - January 8 - there is no service between Edgware Road and Liverpool Street (via Victoria) on the Circle tube line.
On Sunday - January 9 - there is no service on the Circle line.
Most Read
- 1 Tube line closure to disrupt London travel for months
- 2 Woman who boarded bus at Seven Sisters 'racially abused TfL officer'
- 3 Application for new licence provides hope for beloved Highgate pub
- 4 Staff told to target ethnic minorities with littering fines, tribunal hears
- 5 Italian sandwich shop opens in a Hampstead telephone box
- 6 Camden, Haringey and Islington record drops in new Covid cases
- 7 Wanted: Can these 'high harm' offenders be found before Christmas?
- 8 Hospitals restricting patient visits due to Covid
- 9 Plans to build high-rises spanning Gospel Oak and Kentish Town
- 10 Guilty: North London criminals jailed in December 2021
On the Central Line, there RMT strike action is planned for every Friday and Saturday night between 8.30pm and 4.29am the following morning from today - January 7 - until June 19.
Road
In Camden, temporary traffic signals are in place due to construction on the A5200 York Way at Freight Lane.
Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work are also in place in Leighton Road at Leighton Grove.
On Shoot Up Hill in Brent, there will be a road closure in place from 9:30am on Saturday until Sunday evening while Thames Water carries out essential maintenance works.
In Edgeware Road, one lane is closed and temporary traffic signals are in place both ways between Brent Park Road and Priestley Road. This is due to the pedestrian crossing being upgraded.