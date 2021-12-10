Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
North London road and rail disruptions in the week ahead

Andrew Brookes

Published: 6:48 PM December 10, 2021
Updated: 6:49 PM December 10, 2021
One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

There will be reduced service on the Overground in north London this weekend. - Credit: Transport for London

Are you travelling around north London this weekend and during next week?

We took a look at planned rail disruptions and major roadworks across Brent, Kilburn, Hampstead, Highgate, Camden Town and surrounding areas.

Here are some of the potential delays to steer clear of from Saturday, December 11 to Friday, December 17.

Rail

There will be reduced service on the London Overground on Saturday and Sunday (December 11 and 12).

At least 10 trains in each direction won’t be running between Gospel Oak and Barking at various times throughout both days.

On Sunday, the Metropolitan line will have no service between Wembley Park and Aldgate until 11am due to emergency works.

The Jubilee line will also be closed between Wembley Park and Willesden Green during those hours while the works are carried out. 

A replacement bus service JL2 will run between Stonebridge Park (for Bakerloo line and London Overground connections) and Willesden Green, calling at Wembley Park, Neasden and Dollis Hill. 

Underground passengers are also advised that there will be little to no service on the Central and Victoria lines from 7pm onwards on both days, due to planned Night Tube strikes.

There are no major disruptions planned during the week.

Road

In Wembley, delays are likely in High Road due to multiple ongoing works between Ealing Road and Park Lane.

Two-way signals will also be in place in Park Lane until the end of Tuesday for separate works while a lane will be closed in Bridgewater Road until Monday.

Watch out for roadworks in Willesden High Road on Tuesday.

Roadworks in Cricklewood Broadway continue until Friday evening and nearby in Shoot Up Hill until Saturday.

In Maida Vale, two-way signals will be in place in Shirland Road at the Elgin Avenue junction from Monday morning to Friday evening.

In the Hampstead area, traffic control measures will be in place in Rosslyn Hill until Monday evening while a road closure in Fitzjohn's Avenue will be in place until late January.

Delays are likely around the Highgate Road and Gordon House Road intersection until Wednesday evening while works are completed.

Roadworks in Avenue Road in St John's Wood are also scheduled to continue until Wednesday.

Disruptions can be expected in Kentish Town Road, near Prince of Wales Road, until mid-week.

A lane will be closed for roadworks in Eversholt Street, next to London Euston station, from Thursday to Saturday.

