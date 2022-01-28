Your north London travel update from Saturday, January 22 until Friday February 3 - Credit: Sally Patterson

Roadworks and timetable changes which may affect your journey are in place across north London next week.

Here are some planned rail disruptions and major roadworks across Brent, Kilburn, Hampstead, Highgate and Camden Town to avoid - starting tomorrow (Saturday, January 29).

This bulletin runs until next Friday (February 3).

Rail

On Sunday - January 30 - there is no London Overground service between Gospel Oak and Barking.

Replacement buses will operate between Gospel Oak and Seven Sisters, and between Walthamstow Central and Barking.

Passengers are advised to use Victoria line connections between Seven Sisters, Blackhorse Road and Walthamstow Central.

Road

Camden

Chalcot Road is closed between January 12 and March 25 due to roadworks - days are likely.

HS2 works on Adelaide Road mean delays are likely between January 10 and April 15.

Thames Water works on Fellows Road mean traffic controls are in place, and delays are possible.

Traffic controls are also in place on Belsize Avenue until March 26.

Hampstead Square is closed until January 31 due to Thames Water works.

Roadworks on Frognal Rise could cause delays until March 25.

On Highgate Road, roadworks until March 25 mean delays are likely.

Emergency Cadent gas works in South Grove are underway, with delays possible until February 2.

Haringey

Thames Water works have closed Bishopswood Road, due to be completed by January 31.

Temporary traffic controls are in place in Coppetts Road for Thames Water works until February 1.

Haringey Park is closed until February 14 for water works.

Brent

A lane is closed on Dudden Hill Lane until January 31 due to Openreach works - delays are likely.

Delays are possible in Brentfield Road due to Thames Water works until February 2.

Monks Park is closed until February 2 while Affinity Water works are in place.

Similarly, traffic controls in Watford Road until January 31.

Emergency roadworks are underway in Clarendon Gardens, due to finish on February 2.