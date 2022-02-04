There will be no service on the Metropolitan tube line this weekend - Credit: William Mata

Roadworks and timetable changes which may affect your journey are in place across north London next week.

Here are some planned rail disruptions and major roadworks across Brent, Kilburn, Hampstead, Highgate and Camden Town to avoid - starting tomorrow (Saturday, February 5).

Rail

There will be no service on the Metropolitan line on Saturday and Sunday (Feburary 5 and 6) between Wembley Park and Aldgate.

Customers are advised to use Jubilee line connections instead. A replacement bus service will operate from Baker Street to Wembley Park late on Sunday evening only.

There will be a reduced service on the London Overground line between Euston and Watford Junction on Saturday and Sunday (Feburary 5 and 6).



Road

Camden

Expect delays in both directions in Hampstead Road - between Granby Terrace and Robert Street - until March 4.

Various restrictions are in place during HS2-related works, and the bus lane and cycle lane northbound are closed.

Chalcot Road is closed until March 25 due to roadworks - delays are likely.

HS2 works on Adelaide Road mean delays are likely until April 15.

Traffic controls will be in place on Belsize Avenue until March 26.

Roadworks on Frognal Rise could cause delays until March 25.

Similarly, roadworks in Highgate Road mean delays are likely until the same date.

Haringey

Haringey Park is closed until February 14 for water works.

St Ann's Road will be closed on Saturday - February 5 - in both directions between Seven Sisters Road and High Road to facilitate carriageway works.

Brent

In Wembley High Road there could be delays in both directions between Napier Road and Wembley Hill Road.

Various lane restrictions in place to facilitate footway refurbishment works until March 24.

