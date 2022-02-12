Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Roadworks and rail disruptions in north London over the next week

Sally Patterson

Published: 8:17 AM February 12, 2022
Potential delays to watch out for across Newham, Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Islington - starting tomorrow

Roadworks and timetable changes which may affect your journey are in place across north London next week.

Here are some planned rail disruptions and major roadworks across Brent, Kilburn, Hampstead, Highgate and Camden Town to avoid - starting today (Saturday, February 12).

This bulletin runs until next Friday (February 18).

Rail

On London Overground, this weekend (February 12 and 13) there will be no service between Willesden Junction and Stratford.

Replacement buses will operate between Hampstead Heath and Stratford.

There will also be changes to Euston to Watford Junction services on Saturday and Sunday, with certain trains terminating at Kilburn High Road. 

From Monday to Friday there will be changes to Richmond / Clapham Junction to Stratford services, with certain trains terminating at Camden Road.

From Tuesday to Friday there is no southbound London Overground service from Willesden Junction to Shepherd's Bush -  local bus routes 220 or 228 can be used instead.

Passengers are advised to check Transport for London's website before travelling.

On the Metropolitan Line, there is no service between Wembley Park and Aldgate this weekend. Passengers should instead use Jubilee line connections.

Road

Camden

Parts of Chalcot Road are closed due to Camden Council works, due to be completed by March 25.

Traffic controls are in place for G.Network works on Haverstock Hill - delays are likely until February 16.

Delays are likely on Prince Arthur Road due to council works, due to finish on March 7.

Continued Thames Water works mean Hampstead Square is closed until March 3.

West Heath Road is also closed until March 25.

Westminster

Grove End Road in St John's Wood is closed for Thames Water works, which should be complete by February 18.

St John's Wood Road is also closed until February 17 for water works - delays are likely.

Haringey

Hampstead Fibre Limited works on Bishops Avenue mean delays are likely due to multi-way signals.

In Hornsey, Park Road has temporary traffic lights in place for Thames Water works, due to finish on February 16.

Delays are also likely on Turnpike Lane until March 29 due to Transport for London works.

Alexandra Park Road has temporary controls in place while UK Power Networks works are underway, due to finish on February 16.

Barnet

Wentworth Road is closed for Thames Water works until March 17.

Barnet Council works have closed Granville Road, with delays likely until February 21.

Brent

Thames Water works have closed Hawthorn Road, which is likely to re-open on February 16.

Abbey Road near Central Middlesex Hospital is also closed due to gas works - delays are likely until February 16.

A lane on High Road remains closed for Brent Council works, which are due to finish by March 31.


