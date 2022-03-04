Some of the planned rail disruptions and major roadworks across Brent, Kilburn, Hampstead, Highgate and Camden Town to avoid - Credit: William Mata

Roadworks and timetable changes which may affect your journey are in place across north London next week.

Here are some planned rail disruptions and major roadworks across Brent, Kilburn, Hampstead, Highgate and Camden Town to avoid from tomorrow (Saturday, March 5) until next Friday - March 11.

Rail

After the chaos of this week's tube strikes, next week looks set to be running pleasantly to schedule on public transport.

However, there will be no service on the London Overground between Camden Road and Stratford all day on Saturday, March 5.

Replacement buses will be in operation.

Road

Camden

Delays are possible in Finchley Road in all directions at the junction of Adelaide Road and Hilgrove Road, where lane restrictions and temporary traffic signals are in operation to facilitate TfL maintenance works until March 18.

Camden High Street will be closed in all directions at the junction of Hawley Crescent for utility works from Monday to Friday.

Westminster

Delays are possible in Westway eastbound until July 25, as various restrictions are implemented between the Northern Roundabout and Marylebone Road during essential TfL refurbishment works.

Full carriageway closures will be in place on weekends only, with lane closures in place on weekdays.

Haringey

Thames Water works will see the closure of Jacksons Lane until April.

Brent

Delays are possible in all directions in Wembley High Road between Napier Road and Wembley Hill Road until March 24, due to various lane restrictions to facilitate footway refurbishment works.

There are temporary signals and lane restrictions in place for modernisation works in all directions in Brent Street at the junction of Green Lane until March 31.

Barnet

Temporary traffic signals will be in place in Barnet High Street in both directions at the junction of St Albans Road and Bath Place until March 8 for Thames Water works.