Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Traffic & Travel

Travel: North London road and rail disruptions in the week ahead

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 6:09 PM April 1, 2022
Travel in Kilburn, Brent, Highgate, Hampstead from April 2-9

Travel disruptions in Brent, Camden and Haringey over the coming week, starting tomorrow (Saturday, April 2) - Credit: Sally Patterson

Will you be travelling in Brent, Camden or Haringey over the next week?

Here are some planned roadworks and rail disruptions that could affect your journey from tomorrow - Saturday, April 2 - until next Friday, April 8.

Rail

Overground

Tomorrow and Sunday, there will be no service between Gospel Oak and Stratford.

On Sunday, there will be no service between Willesden Junction and Clapham Junction until 9.30am.

Road

Brent

There will be a road closure on St John's Road between April 4-8; delays are likely.

Multi-way signals will be in place on Wrottesley Road between April 4-15.

Thames Water will be working on High Road, Willesden on April 5.

There will be a road closure in Clarendon Gardens between April 4-6, due to works being undertaken by Affinity Water.

Camden

There will be a lane closure in Avenue Road, South Hampstead, between 8am-7pm tomorrow (April 2).

This is due to works being undertaken by TfL.

Camden Council will be working on Savernake Road from April 2-6.

Two-way signals will be in place on Spaniards Road from 9.30am on April 4 until 3.30pm on April 7.

Haringey

Stop/Go boards will be in use on Tottenham Lane between April 4-6.

Multi-way signals will be in place on Park Road, Hornsey, between April 3-4.

The lane closure on Muswell Hill which came into effect at 8am today - April 1 - will remain in place until midnight on April 4.

There will be a lane closure on Jacksons Lane in Highgate from 8am on April 4 until 8pm on May 27.

