Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Traffic & Travel

Teenager arrested by counter-terrorism police in north London

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 5:33 PM March 3, 2022
Pc Tristan Downing pleaded guilty to soliciting a prostitute

A 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of engaging in Islamist-related terror activities - Credit: Met Police

A teenager has been arrested by counter-terrorism officers in north London.

The Metropolitan Police said the 19-year-old was arrested on Thursday - March 3 - on suspicion of engaging in Islamist-related terror activities, as part of an investigation led by the force’s Counter Terrorism Command.

He was detained under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and remains in custody at a London police station.

There is not believed to be any immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information about suspected terrorist activity can report it to police at gov.uk/ACT or the anti-terrorism hotline on 0800 789 321.

London Live News
North London News
Camden News
Islington News

Don't Miss

Zac Patterson, of Iverson Road, Camden,

West Hampstead boss of 'AJ line' cocaine and heroin network jailed

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
The Met issued 118,196 fixed penalty notices for Covid breaches during Covid

London Live News

Teenage boy dies after car hits tree following taxi crash in Barnet

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The Clock N8 is situated in the Broadway, Crouch End, serving what the Rightmove ad describes as "modern British cuisine"

Food and Drink

Central Crouch End restaurant on sale for under £100,000 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Kenwood Ladies' Pond swimmers outside the Royal Courts of Justice as they battle against the charging structure

The Ponds

Hampstead Heath ponds a 'unique space' for disabled swimmers, court hears

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon