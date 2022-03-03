A 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of engaging in Islamist-related terror activities - Credit: Met Police

A teenager has been arrested by counter-terrorism officers in north London.

The Metropolitan Police said the 19-year-old was arrested on Thursday - March 3 - on suspicion of engaging in Islamist-related terror activities, as part of an investigation led by the force’s Counter Terrorism Command.

He was detained under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and remains in custody at a London police station.

There is not believed to be any immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information about suspected terrorist activity can report it to police at gov.uk/ACT or the anti-terrorism hotline on 0800 789 321.