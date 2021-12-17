Road and rail delays to avoid in the last week before Christmas

Severe disruptions if possible on several Tube lines on Saturday - Credit: Archant

Are you travelling around north London this weekend and during next week?

We took a look at planned rail disruptions and major roadworks across Brent, Kilburn, Hampstead, Highgate, Camden Town and surrounding areas.

Here are some possible delays to avoid during the pre-Christmas rush from Saturday, December 18 to Friday, December 24.

RAIL

Underground

Planned strike action could severely disrupt five Underground lines – as well as Central and Victoria line Night Tube services – this weekend.

TfL is warning that if the walkout goes ahead, there could be “little or no service” in places along the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines for 24 hours from 4am tomorrow (Saturday).

Buses through central London and other tube likes are likely to be much busier as a result.

Visit https://tfl.gov.uk/campaign/tube-strike for the latest information.

Overground

Next week, there will be no westbound Overground service from Camden Road to Willesden Junction after 11.45pm on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday only.

Trains at 11.59pm and 12.15am from Stratford will terminate at Camden Road.

People are advised to use London Buses connections.

ROAD

In Wembley, avoid High Road if possible as a lane remains closed due to ongoing works.

A lane will also be closed in Dudden Hill Lane, between Villiers Road and High Road, in Willesden until around Christmas Eve.

Delays are likely along Shoot Up Hill near to The Mulberry House School for much of the week.

Council works have begun in Fitzjohn's Avenue, which will see a closure until late January.

The north West End Lane in West Hampstead has multi-way signals in place, with Thames Water work scheduled to be finished on Sunday.

But other works further south on the same road will continue until Tuesday.

Emergency works are being done by Cadent in High Gate Road, by Hampstead Heath. Delays are like in the area until Thursday.

Kentish Town Road at Princes of Wales Road is best avoided if possible, too.