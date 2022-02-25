Travel: Disruptions to watch out for across North London next week
Roadworks and timetable changes which may affect your journey are in place across north London next week.
Here are some planned rail disruptions and major roadworks across Brent, Kilburn, Hampstead, Highgate and Camden Town to avoid - starting tomorrow (Saturday, February 26).
This bulletin runs until next Friday - March 4.
Rail
There will be no service on the London Overground between Willesden Junction and Richmond all day on Saturday and Sunday (February 26 and 27).
On March 1 and 3, RMT union strike action will be taking place across all London Underground lines.
Severe disruption is expected across the London Underground network all-day on both Tuesday and Thursday, and it is possible that there will be no service on the entire network.
Where possible, customers who can are encouraged to work from home on these days.
The planned action is also likely to severely impact services in the mornings of Wednesday and Friday (March 2 and 4), particularly in the morning peak.
Road
Camden
Thames Water will have multi-way traffic control in place in Avenue Road until early March.
Delays are possible in Finchley Road in all directions at the junction of Adelaide Road and Hilgrove Road, where lane restrictions and temporary traffic signals are in operation to facilitate TfL maintenance works until March 18.
Delays are also possible in Hampstead Road in both directions between Granby Terrace and Robert Street, as various restrictions are put in place during HS2-related works until Friday - March 4.
Westminster
G.Networks works will see multi-way signals in place in Avenue Road until Monday - February 28.
Delays are possible in Westway eastbound until July 25, as various restrictions are implemented between the Northern Roundabout and Marylebone Road during essential TfL refurbishment works.
Full carriageway closures will be in place on weekends only with lane closures in place on weekdays.
Haringey
Bounds Green Road will be closed in both directions at the junction of Wood Green High Road every night until Friday - March 4 - due to resurfacing works.
Thames Water works will see the closure of Jacksons Lane until April.
Brent
Delays are possible in all directions in Wembley High Road between Napier Road and Wembley Hill Road until March 24, due to various lane restrictions to facilitate footway refurbishment works.
Temporary traffic lights are in operation in Acton Lane in all directions at the junction of North Acton Road to facilitate utility works until Friday - March 4.