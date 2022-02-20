North London travel round-up: Disruptions to travel by road and rail next week

Planned road and rail closures in north London next week, commencing February 20 - Credit: Transport for London

Roadworks and timetable changes which may affect your journey are in place across north London next week.

Here are some planned rail disruptions and major roadworks across Brent, Kilburn, Hampstead, Highgate and Camden Town to avoid - starting today (Sunday, February 20).

This bulletin runs until next Friday (February 25).

Rail

On Sunday, February 20, there will be no service between Euston and Watford Junction.

Passengers are advised to use London Northwestern Railway services between Euston, Harrow & Wealdstone, Bushey and Watford Junction.

On the same day, there is no Bakerloo line service between Queens Park and Harrow and Wealdstone. Bus replacement services are available.

On Friday, February 25, there will be changes to Richmond / Clapham Junction to Stratford services, with certain trains terminating at Camden Road and some starting at Gospel Oak.

On the same day, Victoria line services could be affected by planned RMT strike action between 8.30pm and 4.29am the following morning. However, a regular service is expected.

Road

Camden

The London Borough of Camden will have roadworks in place in a number of places across the borough this week.

Highgate Road and Adelaide Road will both have multi-way traffic control signals in place, which could cause delays, between 8am on Wednesday, February 23, and 4.30pm on Friday.

Thames Water will have multi-way traffic control in place in Avenue Road from Monday, February 21, until early March.

From Thursday, February 24, G.Network works will see two-way signals put in place in Fortess Road.

Westminster

G.Networks works will see multi-way signals in place in Avenue Road from Monday until the following Monday.

Haringey

Haringey Council will have stop/go traffic control in place between Wednesday and Friday in Great North Road and Fortis Green.

Over the same period, council works will see a road closure in Muswell Hill, while Transport for London works will result in priority-working traffic control in Muswell Hill Road.

From Monday, Thames Water works will see two-way signals in place in Coppets Road and priority-working traffic control in place in Alexandra Park Road.

The former will continue until Friday, while the latter will be in place until Sunday.

Works by the water company will also see the closure of Jacksons Lane from Tuesday, February 22, until April.

Barnet

Multi-way signals could cause delays around Finchley Road on Thursday and Friday, due to works by Thames Water.

Brent

Traffic control could cause delays on Sudbury Court Drive from Thursday until the following Monday and in Cricklewood Lane from Friday evening.







