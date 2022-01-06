Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Night Tube services could be 'severely disrupted' until June due to strikes

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:35 PM January 6, 2022
Night Tube

Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines could be 'severely disrupted' by strike action for months - Credit: Mike Brooke

The Victoria and Central lines may be “severely disrupted” after 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays until mid-year, Transport for London (TfL) has warned.

TfL says planned strikes by union RMT could impact the two Night Tube services from this weekend until June 19.

It’s part of an ongoing dispute over driver rotas which has already seen walk-outs over the past two months.

People are advised to check before they travel and use buses to complete their journeys if required.

Night services on the London Overground won’t be affected and will run as planned on Fridays and Saturdays between Highbury & Islington and New Cross Gate.

TfL says Night Tube services on the Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly lines will return “as soon as practicable” after being halted during the pandemic, citing "resourcing issues" and the impending partial closure of the Northern line.

The Northern line will be closed between Kennington and Moorgate from January 15 until mid-May while upgrades are carried out at Bank station - causing further disruption across the Underground network.

