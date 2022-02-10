TfL has announced new 20mph speed limits will be introduced on five roads, including busy routes in Haringey, Hackney and Tower Hamlets - Credit: Dominic Lipinsk/PA Archive/PA Images

Lower speeds limits are set to be introduced on main roads in parts of London in an effort to make them safer.

They include new 20mph limits on the A10 - A503 corridor in Haringey, the A107 in Hackney and the A13 Commercial Road in Tower Hamlets.

Associated works are due to begin on those routes in the next few weeks.

They are among five busy areas across London where speed limits are being reduced - affecting 13.77km of road in total.

Transport for London (TfL) is making the changes as part of the Vision Zero target to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on London’s roads by 2041, which includes a commitment to reduce speed limits.

All of TfL’s roads within the Congestion Charge zone in central London were lowered to 20mph in March 2020, and 80km of its network is now limited to that speed.

And there is more to come, with TfL committing to putting the speed limit in place on 220km of its roads by 2024.

TfL says the latest changes will make the five affected areas safer and encourage more people to walk and cycle.

Chief health, safety and environment officer Lilli Matson said: “Ensuring the safety of Londoners and visitors is paramount, which is why we are working to lower speed limits on our road network in inner and outer London.

“Millions of walking and cycling journeys are made across London every day and people are much more likely to be killed or seriously injured if hit at 30mph than if a vehicle is travelling at 20mph or less.

"The new 20mph speed limits will not only save lives but will also encourage Londoners in these communities to travel in more active and sustainable ways.”

Works are due to begin on the A13 Commercial Road on February 21 and on the A10 - A503 corridor a week later.

Works on the A107 corridor, which runs from Whitechapel to Hackney and includes Mare Street, are set to start from March 7.

New signs and road markings will be put in place to signal the reduced speed limits.

TfL says a "risk-based approach” was used to identify sites to lower speeds.

It will work with the Met Police to make sure the new limits are understood and enforced.