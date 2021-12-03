Bus collides with lamppost in Muswell Hill crash
Published: 10:46 AM December 3, 2021
- Credit: Ian Stephen
A London bus crashed into a lamppost during a collision in Muswell Hill.
The Metropolitan Police said it was called at around 7.20pm last night (December 2) to reports of a bus in collision with a car and a lamppost at Muswell Hill Roundabout.
Officers, London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London Fire Brigade (LFB) attended the scene.
LAS treated two people at the scene, but there were no reports of any serious injuries.
The bus was left with a shattered windscreen and damage to the body of the vehicle and the silver car was dented.
Police said no arrests have been made and enquiries into the circumstances continue.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6347/2Dec.
