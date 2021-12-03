Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Traffic & Travel

Bus collides with lamppost in Muswell Hill crash

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:46 AM December 3, 2021
A London bus collided with a car and lamppost in Muswell Hill on December 2

A London bus collided with a car and lamppost in Muswell Hill on December 2 - Credit: Ian Stephen

A London bus crashed into a lamppost during a collision in Muswell Hill.

The Metropolitan Police said it was called at around 7.20pm last night (December 2) to reports of a bus in collision with a car and a lamppost at Muswell Hill Roundabout.

Officers, London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London Fire Brigade (LFB) attended the scene.

LAS treated two people at the scene, but there were no reports of any serious injuries.

The bus was left with a shattered windscreen and damage to the body of the vehicle and the silver car was dented.

bus crash Muswell Hill

Two people were treated at the scene but no serious injuries were reported - Credit: Ian Stephen

Police said no arrests have been made and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6347/2Dec.

Most Read

  1. 1 George Michael estate helps fund Highgate Christmas lights
  2. 2 Developer told to dig up granite slabs at Hornsey Town Hall Square
  3. 3 Deliveroo puts in retrospective application for permanent 'dark kitchen'
  1. 4 Christmas at Kenwood feels like walking in a winter wonderland
  2. 5 Haringey flasher targeted young girls for 'obscene gratification'
  3. 6 Hampstead Heath to host first Christmas Fayre
  4. 7 Haringey first council to call for Edmonton incinerator pause
  5. 8 'Unacceptable': Highgate fears over TfL bus changes
  6. 9 Covid-19: Omicron cases confirmed in Haringey and Barnet
  7. 10 Antonio Conte's lungs put in a shift as Spurs beat Brentford
London Live
Transport for London
Muswell Hill News
Haringey News
Hornsey News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police officers and paramedics were called to Mayes Road in Wood Green

London Live

'Unimaginable loss': Father and daughter stabbed to death in north London

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has identified two further cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in England

London Live

Covid-19: Omicron variant case confirmed in Camden

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Susan Jones (centre) with her daughters Amy and Lucy

Obituary

Susan Jones obituary: A 'humble' Muswell Hill shop owner of 40 years

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
menorah for hanukkah crouch end

London Live

Hanukkah 2021: Five events in north London tonight

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon