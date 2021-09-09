Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Traffic & Travel

Passing moped driver hit and hospitalised in police chase

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 4:14 PM September 9, 2021   
A woman was taken to hospital after being hit in a police chase in Muswell Hill

Police and paramedics at the scene - Credit: Mel Pretorius

A moped driver was taken to hospital after being hit in a high-speed police chase in Muswell Hill on Wednesday night.  

At around 8.30pm on September 8 police tried to stop a vehicle in Muswell Hill Road which officers believed was connected to burglary offences.  

When the driver refused to pull over police began a pursuit of the car, which then collided with a passing moped that was unconnected to the police chase.

The moped's female driver was taken to hospital by paramedics from London Ambulance Service, with her condition assessed as not life threatening.  

After the collision a police cordon was put up on the roundabout connecting Muswell Hill Broadway, Fortis Green Road, St James’s Lane and Muswell Hill Road. Police say their enquiries are ongoing.

A woman was taken to hospital after being hit in a police chase in Muswell Hill

A cordon was put up at the roundabout - Credit: Met Pretorius

You may also want to watch:

Muswell Hill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Left to right: Cllr Adam Jogee; Aaron Wilson; Catherine West MP; Cllr Ruth Gordon

Three Compasses pub reopens in Hornsey

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the scene in West End Lane

Man unwell after report of 'noxious liquid' in West Hampstead

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Camden Inspire will take place around Camden High Street and the canal on September 17 and 18 2021.

Music

Free festival to take over the streets of Camden

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
The Old White Bear has been shut for more than seven years

Pubs

Old White Bear to reopen by Christmas – ‘The good news Hampstead needs’

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon