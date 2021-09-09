Passing moped driver hit and hospitalised in police chase

Published: 4:14 PM September 9, 2021

Police and paramedics at the scene - Credit: Mel Pretorius

A moped driver was taken to hospital after being hit in a high-speed police chase in Muswell Hill on Wednesday night.

At around 8.30pm on September 8 police tried to stop a vehicle in Muswell Hill Road which officers believed was connected to burglary offences.

When the driver refused to pull over police began a pursuit of the car, which then collided with a passing moped that was unconnected to the police chase.

The moped's female driver was taken to hospital by paramedics from London Ambulance Service, with her condition assessed as not life threatening.

After the collision a police cordon was put up on the roundabout connecting Muswell Hill Broadway, Fortis Green Road, St James’s Lane and Muswell Hill Road. Police say their enquiries are ongoing.

A cordon was put up at the roundabout - Credit: Met Pretorius