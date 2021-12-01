Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Traffic & Travel

Safety and air quality fears demand junction redesign, councillors say

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 6:00 PM December 1, 2021
Ward representatives want to see changes around a congested Shirland Road junction

Ward representatives want to see changes around a congested Shirland Road junction - Credit: Cllr Geoff Barraclough

Opposition councillors for Maida Vale have called for a “rethink” of a busy junction over safety and air quality concerns.  

Labour representatives from the ward are petitioning for Westminster Council to commission a study to redesign the whole junction where Shirland Road meets Kilburn Park Road, Chippenham Road and Malvern Road. 

Cllr Geoff Barraclough said: “The whole junction needs a rethink. The air quality is terrible and we’re worried about the safety of people on foot as they cross the roads.  

“Westminster needs to work with local residents and TfL to redesign the layout.”  

A spokesperson for Westminster City Council said: “The safety of residents will always be our number one priority. 

“The council has looked at a range of options to ease congestion and improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists along Shirland Road.

“We are working with Transport for London on new proposals to reduce congestion in this area and will publish the details in due course.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Unimaginable loss': Father and daughter stabbed to death in north London
  2. 2 Covid-19: Omicron cases confirmed in Haringey and Barnet
  3. 3 George Michael estate helps fund Highgate Christmas lights
  1. 4 'Unacceptable': Highgate fears over TfL bus changes
  2. 5 Covid-19: Omicron variant case confirmed in Camden
  3. 6 Camden Market has major makeover with new cinema, shops and food stalls
  4. 7 Masked-up Boris Johnson poses for selfies at Wood Green care centre
  5. 8 Barnet chemist named independent pharmacy of the year
  6. 9 Hampstead Heath to host first Christmas Fayre
  7. 10 Haringey first council to call for Edmonton incinerator pause

Despite the opposition calling for the whole junction to be reviewed, Westminster is only looking to alter one existing pedestrian crossing on the western approach of Shirland Road.  

The Conservative-run local authority says further details behind this change are expected early next year.

Westminster Council
Maida Vale News
Westminster News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Susan Jones (centre) with her daughters Amy and Lucy

Obituary

Susan Jones obituary: A 'humble' Muswell Hill shop owner of 40 years

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
menorah for hanukkah crouch end

London Live

Hanukkah 2021: Five events in north London tonight

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
It is predicted that surfaces may become icy in places on Sunday night (November 28) and early Monday (November 29). 

London Live

Warnings of ice across London amid plummeting temperatures

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
John Rynne believes the proposals could spell the end for his pub

Planning and Development

Highgate Hill housing plans spark fears over new pub's future

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon