Safety and air quality fears demand junction redesign, councillors say

Ward representatives want to see changes around a congested Shirland Road junction - Credit: Cllr Geoff Barraclough

Opposition councillors for Maida Vale have called for a “rethink” of a busy junction over safety and air quality concerns.

Labour representatives from the ward are petitioning for Westminster Council to commission a study to redesign the whole junction where Shirland Road meets Kilburn Park Road, Chippenham Road and Malvern Road.

Cllr Geoff Barraclough said: “The whole junction needs a rethink. The air quality is terrible and we’re worried about the safety of people on foot as they cross the roads.

“Westminster needs to work with local residents and TfL to redesign the layout.”

A spokesperson for Westminster City Council said: “The safety of residents will always be our number one priority.

“The council has looked at a range of options to ease congestion and improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists along Shirland Road.

“We are working with Transport for London on new proposals to reduce congestion in this area and will publish the details in due course.”

Despite the opposition calling for the whole junction to be reviewed, Westminster is only looking to alter one existing pedestrian crossing on the western approach of Shirland Road.

The Conservative-run local authority says further details behind this change are expected early next year.