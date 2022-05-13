Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Night Tube services to return on Jubilee line next week

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:04 AM May 13, 2022
Night Tube at Oxford Circus

Night Tube services are set to return to the Jubilee line - Credit: Mike Garnett

Night Tube services on the Jubilee line will return next week, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.

From Saturday May 21, a regular overnight service will be restored on Friday and Saturday nights.

It comes after all Night Tube services were suspended in March 2020 because of the pandemic.

Only the Central and Victoria lines run overnight services currently, after resuming in November last year, although these have been disrupted by ongoing strikes.

TfL says the Night Tube will return on the Northern and Piccadilly lines this summer.

Deputy Mayor of London for Transport Seb Dance said: “The return of the Jubilee line Night Tube marks another important moment in London’s recovery from the pandemic.

"Combined with the return of the Piccadilly and Northern line later this summer, this will make a huge difference to Londoners travelling around our city at night, offering them an additional safe and reliable routes - in perfect time for a jam-packed summer of fantastic events in the capital."

The Jubilee line runs between Stanmore and Stratford via Canary Wharf.

