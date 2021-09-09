Highgate sign in auction of London stations memorabilia

Published: 2:57 PM September 9, 2021

The Highgate sign up for auction - Credit: PA

A Highgate station sign is among more than 400 railway and street signs that are expected to sell for thousands of pounds when they go under auction.

The JS Collection of Railwayana was one man’s lifelong passion and focuses on rare signs from the earlier part of the 20th century.

Comprising 200 lots, the collection ranges from a large tube station platform sign which shows an unrealised extension to the Northern line to Bushey Heath, to a very rare 1930s bronze-framed station roundel for Highgate station.

The Highgate sign is estimated to sell for between £1,000-£1,500.

The collection was amassed by the vendor’s husband. The family, who are from north London, wish to remain anonymous but their collection is estimated to sell for between £30,000 to £40,000.

A sign up for sale - Credit: PA

The items are being sold at Catherine Southon Auctioneers & Valuers in a two-week timed auction beginning on September 10.

During a previous sale, a sign for Abbey Road NW8 – made famous by the Beatles album of the same name – sold for £37,200.