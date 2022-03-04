Traffic queues as roadworks carried out in Highgate Hill

A toilet and a skip in Highgate Hill while Thames Water carries out repairs - Credit: Simon Fielder

Roadworks while a manhole is repaired and traffic lights are upgraded are causing heavy traffic in Highgate Hill.

Thames Water has closed a lane while its repairs are done, with works due to be completed by March 14.

TfL's "modernising" of the lights at the crossroads with Hornsey Lane and Dartmouth Park Hill is due to be completed by March 18.

Highgate resident Simon Fielder said: "All-day quarter-mile traffic gridlocks in three directions and continuous risk to life at the crossing, pedestrians are being nearly hit every minute because drivers are confused by Thames Water closing a traffic lane for days."

According to Thames Water the closure is to allow for repairs, rather than because of the positioning of a skip and a toilet in the road.

Thames Water work being carried out in Highgate Hill - Credit: Simon Fielder

A spokesperson apologised for the disruption, adding: "While the work is being carried out we have had to close one lane of the road and part of the pavement, allowing our engineers to safely dig down to the affected area."

They said the closure was agreed with the local councils and that signs are in place displaying a safe route for pedestrians.

A TfL spokesperson apologised for any inconvenience caused.