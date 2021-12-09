Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Business laments 'mad' Highgate roadworks

Michael Boniface

Published: 5:01 PM December 9, 2021
A Highgate trader says roadworks have caused “carnage” and brought business to a “standstill”, right before Christmas.  

Temporary two-way traffic lights have been installed on the High Street and the 271 bus stand has been shut as part of repairs to a fire hydrant by Thames Water.  

Accused of barely any work taking place, Thames Water said it apologised for the disruption and that repairs, including a second job on a water main, were completed at “quieter business times”.

Avril Castellazzo, who runs WCD Interiors, said the restrictions caused “absolute chaos”, leaving local shops “devastated”. 

“It’s mad to do this just before Christmas,” she said. “If it’s urgent and a priority why is there nobody working on it?” 

A spokesperson for Thames Water said the main works are now finished but that the road still needs to be resurfaced. 

Signage indicates the works were originally due to finish last Friday (December 3).

Now, Thames Water says the road should fully reopen nine days later, on Sunday (December 12).  

Highgate West Hill was recently shut off for repair works, and before that Highgate Hill for a collapsed sewer.  

The restrictions follow years of problems on North Hill and Southwood Lane.

