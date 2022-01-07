Highgate LTN proposals 'don't bear thinking about' say residents

Protected cycle track in Haringey's Walking and Cycling Draft Plan could connect Highgate and Muswell Hill using Southwood Lane which residents say is already too narrow. - Credit: google maps

A residents group says proposals to turn three areas in Highgate into low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) would cause congestion that "doesn't bear thinking about".

Haringey’s Walking and Cycling Draft Plan is up for consultation until January 10 but some residents say it needs to be rewritten.

Proposals include new cycle lanes and more closures outside schools during drop off and collection times.

LTN Map in Haringey's Walking and Cycling Draft Plan - Credit: Haringey Council

A map on the draft plans shows blanket LTNs across the borough's residential areas.

Highgate is covered by three areas labelled Highgate East, Highgate West and Crouch End (West).

The draft suggests spending £750,000 across the three areas, stopping through traffic from using residential streets, and in Highgate West making walking and cycling improvements.

Francis Wilkinson, secretary of the Highgate Society, said: "This is a very poorly considered plan for LTNs. Of course it is only a first attempt, but the principles it sets out are indefensible as they stand."

With reference to the map, he said there would be no route between Archway Road and Highgate High Street, from Archway Bridge to Southwood Lane. He said while the narrow Wood Lane would remain a through route, there would be no east-west route between Archway Road and Park Road south of Wood Lane.

"Shepherds Hill would be closed to through traffic," he said. "The amount of traffic which would have to use the remaining through routes - all of which are residential streets - and the resulting congestion does not bear thinking about."

He said the cycling plans do not seem to take into account "hilly Highgate" and have no mention of pollution solutions.

He said: "Haringey really needs to have another look at this and come back with a re-written plan which takes account of obvious difficulties created by the plan at the moment."

Cllr Mike Hakata, Haringey's deputy leader and lead on environment, transport and the climate emergency, said: "Our aim and collective ambition is for Haringey to be a green walking and cycling borough."

He said the proposals set out how the council will reclaim the streets for local people by creating "safe, active and pollution-free travel corridors criss-crossing the borough".

"All solutions will involve detailed and lengthy discussion and co-production with local residents, taking into consideration local needs."

To read the plan visit: haringeywalkingcycling.commonplace.is/en-GB