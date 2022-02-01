Transport for London (TfL) has been accused of "riding roughshod" over Northern Line tube users as Hampstead remains closed for a second day.

Hampstead Station was closed on Monday (January 31) due to staff being off sick.

TfL said it plans to reopen the station at 3pm today (Tuesday) and urge people to check its website.

Cllr Oliver Cooper (Con, Hampstead) said: "Hampstead Station and the Northern Line have been treated by TfL as a Cinderella line and have been the first to cut and first to close whenever there are shortages or difficulties.

"TfL should have informed people that the station was closed. They could plan accordingly but even their website still says that Hampstead is open.

"It's unacceptable that TfL rides roughshod over Northern Line users."

The station was one of the first to close at the start of the pandemic and among the last to reopen months later.

A TfL spokesperson said: "I’d like to apologise to customers who have been impacted by the closure of Hampstead station while we deal with short notice staff absences.

"We’re doing all we can to ensure that the station is staffed and stays open but advise everyone to check our website and the TfL Go app before they travel.”



