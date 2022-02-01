Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Traffic & Travel

'Unacceptable' that Hampstead station closed for second day

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 1:03 PM February 1, 2022
Updated: 1:15 PM February 1, 2022
Hampstead Underground Station

Hampstead Underground Station - Credit: Archant

Transport for London (TfL) has been  accused of "riding roughshod" over Northern Line tube users as Hampstead remains closed for a second day. 

Hampstead Station was closed on Monday (January 31) due to staff being off sick.

TfL said it plans to reopen the station at 3pm today (Tuesday) and urge people to check its website.

Cllr Oliver Cooper (Con, Hampstead) said: "Hampstead Station and the Northern Line have been treated by TfL as a Cinderella line and have been the first to cut and first to close whenever there are shortages or difficulties.

"TfL should have informed people that the station was closed. They could plan accordingly but even their website still says that Hampstead is open.

"It's unacceptable that TfL rides roughshod over Northern Line users."

The station was one of the first to close at the start of the pandemic and among the last to reopen months later.

A TfL spokesperson said: "I’d like to apologise to customers who have been impacted by the closure of Hampstead station while we deal with short notice staff absences.

Most Read

  1. 1 TV stars support fundraiser to return Roman Kiln to Highgate Wood
  2. 2 Are Covid patient numbers falling in north London hospitals?
  3. 3 Mum's Balenciaga handbag 'mistakenly' sold by RSPCA charity shop
  1. 4 Funding to revive 'tired' East Finchley street
  2. 5 Aldi launches major recruitment drive in north London
  3. 6 Halls of Highgate are alive with the sound of music
  4. 7 Belsize Park flat fire 'caused by faulty toaster' 
  5. 8 'Allegations of Haringey Council’s ‘cover-up culture’ were revealed'
  6. 9 Lido and pond scenes on display at Hampstead Heath
  7. 10 Valentine's Day: Five things to do in north and east London

"We’re doing all we can to ensure that the station is staffed and stays open but advise everyone to check our website and the TfL Go app before they travel.”


Transport for London
Hampstead News
Camden News
North West London News

Don't Miss

The gates of Highgate School, in North Road

Education News

Highgate School abuse: Staff had to 'shake themselves out of complacency'

Charles Thomson

person
Red Lion & Sun Highgate

London Live News

Seven north London gastropubs voted best in UK

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A broken down bin lorry in Camden getting towed away

Environment News

Camden recycling ‘indiscriminately’ contaminated as lorry issues persist

Ben Lynch and Saskia Rowlands

Logo Icon
A 14-year-old boy was arrested following a stabbing in Sainsbury's carpark in Williamson Road, Haringey

London Live News

Boy, 15, rushed to hospital after stabbing in Harringay Sainsbury's carpark

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon