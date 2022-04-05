'Where was I?': sign puts street in new postcode

The St Johns Road sign, which temporarily had residents in the N2 postcode - Credit: Tony Reid

Neighbours living in a street in Golders Green found themselves apparently living in an entirely new postcode.

A shiny new sign for St Johns Road declared itself in N2, with the street actually in NW11.

Local resident Tony Reid, of nearby Leeside Crescent, spotted the sign and said he did a double take.

"I'd been daydreaming a bit while out walking, and for a moment wondered exactly where I had walked to," he said. "I think Barnet Council must have some explaining to do."

Transported to N2, the residents would find themselves in East Finchley, or perhaps joining the mansions in Bishops Avenue.

The Bishops Avenue, N2 - Credit: André Langlois

A spokesperson for the council said the sign has since been replaced with a correct one, but did not reveal at what cost, and did not comment on the remaining mystery: that of the disappearing apostrophe, as seen on one of the street's four signs.