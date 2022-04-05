Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News > Traffic & Travel

'Where was I?': sign puts street in new postcode

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 5:28 PM April 5, 2022
The St Johns Road sign, which temporarily had residents in the N2 postcode

The St Johns Road sign, which temporarily had residents in the N2 postcode - Credit: Tony Reid

Neighbours living in a street in Golders Green found themselves apparently living in an entirely new postcode.

A shiny new sign for St Johns Road declared itself in N2, with the street actually in NW11.

Local resident Tony Reid, of nearby Leeside Crescent, spotted the sign and said he did a double take.

"I'd been daydreaming a bit while out walking, and for a moment wondered exactly where I had walked to," he said. "I think Barnet Council must have some explaining to do."

Transported to N2, the residents would find themselves in East Finchley, or perhaps joining the mansions in Bishops Avenue.

The Bishops Avenue, N2

The Bishops Avenue, N2 - Credit: André Langlois

A spokesperson for the council said the sign has since been replaced with a correct one, but did not reveal at what cost, and did not comment on the remaining mystery: that of the disappearing apostrophe, as seen on one of the street's four signs.

A sign at the other end of St Johns Road

A sign at the other end of St Johns Road - Credit: Google Maps

Golders Green News
Barnet News
North West London News

Don't Miss

168 bus with old kent road sign on

Transport for London

168 bus to be axed in route merger

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Southwell House in Fitzjohn's Avenue

Housing News

Developer bids to turn Hampstead mansion into 35 private flats

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
The lorry which spilled concrete across the eastbound A406 road, between Bounds Green and Palmers Green

London Live News

Huge concrete spill blocks A406 between Palmers and Bounds Green

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Brent has been deemed happiest borough

Data

Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in north London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon