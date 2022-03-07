Fortune Green Road in West Hampstead will be closed all week. - Credit: Google Maps

Fortune Green Road in West Hampstead will be closed all week for emergency water repair works.

Thames Water will be carrying out the repairs from Monday, March 7, to Friday, March 11.

Bus routes 139 and 328 are on diversion in both directions between 9am and 5pm during the roadworks.

Northbound buses are diverted via Broadhurst Gardens and Finchley Road, missing stops from West Hampstead Station (N) to Finchley Road (CN).

Southbound buses are diverted via Finchley Road, Canfield Gardens and Cleve Road, missing stops from Fortune Green Road (CH) to Compayne Gardens (B).

There will also be disruption on the nearby West End Lane. Camden Council has commissioned minor highway repair and maintenance works, which will be in place from Monday, March 7, to Wednesday, March 9. Muti-way signals will be in place.