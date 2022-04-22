Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
What to build above Euston? Consultation launched

André Langlois

Published: 12:49 PM April 22, 2022
The Euston over-station development site

The Euston over-station development site - Credit: Lendlease

Euston station is being redeveloped, but what should be built above it?

As part of the HS2 gateway to London strategy the developer Lendlease was appointed to oversee a masterplan for the station.

It has now launched a consultation on how the 60 acres above the station should be developed with new homes – including affordable and social housing – cafes, shops and community facilities, along with leisure facilities and green spaces.

It would connect the neighbourhoods of Regent’s Park Estate, Somers Town, Drummond Street and Bloomsbury.

Lendlease's project director, Phil Gould, said: “We’re looking forward to hearing the views of Euston’s communities and working with them to make the most of an unmissable opportunity to provide lasting benefits for existing and future generations in the area.

"It’s really important that local communities are part of this conversation and that we understand the types of activities and neighbourhoods they would like to see at Euston. The future of Euston must be the work of many hands and informed by many voices.”

Visit eustonosd.commonplace.is/proposals to complete the survey.

HS2
Camden News
Regent's Park News
North London News

